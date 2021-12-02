Got a criminal record? Believe your criminal record could be expunged but uncertain about the process? Fort Bend County District Clerk Beverley McGrew Walker along with District Attorney Brian Middleton are teaming up to host the first-ever expunction fair on Dec. 14.
The event, formally called “The Gift that keeps on Giving,” will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. in the jury assembly room on the first floor of the Fort Bend County Justice Center. Licensed attorneys from South Texas School of Law will also be onsite to answer legal questions.
“The purpose of the expunction fair is to help those who are eligible for an expunction clear their criminal background,” McGrew Walker said. “With the assistance of the district attorney and South Texas College of Law, the district clerk’s office will conduct the fair after normal business hours to better serve the community.”
Applications will be provided in person the day of the fair to anyone interested in applying for an expunction. The district clerk’s office will accept all applications.
The district attorney’s office will review each application and determine eligibility.
Attorneys from South Texas College of Law will represent those who are eligible and file petitions. A formal graduation will be conducted in honor of those who have successfully “cleared their record.” McGrew Walker said she encourages those with criminal records to “take advantage of this opportunity and start the New Year off in a positive way.”
“We would like to give our Fort Bend community a Christmas gift that keeps on giving and lasts far beyond Christmas Day,” she said. “It is our hope that expunging your record will improve your quality of life and help you to move into the New Year with confidence and hope for a better future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.