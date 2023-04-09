Esther Adriane Mathews Gray spent her life aiding those less fortunate. Now, many within the community reminisce about her selfless contributions following her death.
Gray, 47, died on Wednesday following her battle with cancer.
Her outreach made Gray a beloved figure within the community as the founder of the Lunches of Love nonprofit organization.
LoL began as a ministry of First United Methodist Church Rosenberg during Christmas break in 2009.
The organization grew into a fruitful relationship with Lamar Consolidated ISD, where they helped feed more than 4,000 children across 18 LCISD schools and three Fort Bend ISD schools.
Lunches of Love fed those who qualified for the state’s free lunch program by offering low-income families a free sack lunch during extended school holidays and weekends.
LCISD Supt. Roosevelt Nivens called Gray the ultimate embodiment of a caring person who put others’ needs ahead of herself.
“She saw a need in this community and worked hard to provide a solution,” Nivens said. “Lunches of Love is not just a project of love; it is the legacy of her love for the children of this community. While we are saddened by her passing, we know that her passion for people will continue through the Lunches of Love program and the new elementary school built in her honor.”
Her philanthropy led the LCISD Board of Trustees to name an incoming elementary campus after Gray during the April 26, 2022 board meeting.
The estimated completion of the Gray Elementary School at 7222 Powerline Road in Richmond is scheduled for July.
Alex Hunt, LCISD Board of Trustees President, said there were few more deserving of the recognition.
“Her record as a pillar of service and humility in the Lamar CISD community is unquestionable,” Hunt said. “It is our hope that the many young men and women who enter those doors are inspired to be of service to others just as she was in this community.”
Fort Bend County Commissioner Pct. 1 Vincent Morales expressed his condolences on behalf of the county commissioners.
“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Adriane Gray,” Morales said. “She did so much for the Fort Bend community. Her work with Lunches of Love will live on in the lives of young people in our schools and community for years to come. We were all blessed to know her and are better people because of her.”
Gray’s memorial service is pending.
