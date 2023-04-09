Esther Adriane Mathews Gray spent her life aiding those less fortunate. Now, many within the community reminisce about her selfless contributions following her death.

Gray, 47, died on Wednesday following her battle with cancer.

Her outreach made Gray a beloved figure within the community as the founder of the Lunches of Love nonprofit organization.

LoL began as a ministry of First United Methodist Church Rosenberg during Christmas break in 2009.

The organization grew into a fruitful relationship with Lamar Consolidated ISD, where they helped feed more than 4,000 children across 18 LCISD schools and three Fort Bend ISD schools.

Lunches of Love fed those who qualified for the state’s free lunch program by offering low-income families a free sack lunch during extended school holidays and weekends.

LCISD Supt. Roosevelt Nivens called Gray the ultimate embodiment of a caring person who put others’ needs ahead of herself.

