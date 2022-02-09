Local fire departments received a grant in August 2020 that was used to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatuses.
On Tuesday, fire department representatives from Rosenberg, Needville, Pleak and Fairchilds met to distribute the new equipment.
The $802,400 Assistance of Firefighters Grant was awarded to the region from the Department of Homeland Security.
The city of Rosenberg originally submitted the grant on behalf of itself and other communities in the region.
These breathing apparatuses are air tanks worn on the backs of firefighters that ensure reliable oxygen when they enter dangerous environments.
The Needville Fire Department has a specialized vehicle for refilling these tanks, the Cascade-71 mobile air unit.
Needville’s unit services the entire county and surrounding areas.
