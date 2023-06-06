Kendleton mayor in hot water over high water bill

Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. third from left, listens as his son, Darryl Humphrey Jr., speaks at a city council meeting in May.

 HERALD PHOTO BY SCOTT REESE WILLEY

A Fort Bend County grand jury met Monday to hear testimony regarding the 600% water rate hike a Kendleton RV park has had to pay each month for the past year and a half.

Grand jury testimony is secret, so it is unclear about what was said behind closed doors.

However, Kendleton City Secretary Christina Flores was seen going into the grand jury room and Todd Doucet, owner of Lazy K RV Park in Kendleton, was spotted sitting outside the grand jury room.

Just because a grand jury is empaneled and hearing testimony does not necessarily mean an indictment is forthcoming.

However, Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton’s office warned Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. in a letter last month that he could be charged with official oppression if he cannot prove the rate hike was legal.

Official oppression is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Criminally indicted

