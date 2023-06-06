A Fort Bend County grand jury met Monday to hear testimony regarding the 600% water rate hike a Kendleton RV park has had to pay each month for the past year and a half.
Grand jury testimony is secret, so it is unclear about what was said behind closed doors.
However, Kendleton City Secretary Christina Flores was seen going into the grand jury room and Todd Doucet, owner of Lazy K RV Park in Kendleton, was spotted sitting outside the grand jury room.
Just because a grand jury is empaneled and hearing testimony does not necessarily mean an indictment is forthcoming.
However, Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton’s office warned Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. in a letter last month that he could be charged with official oppression if he cannot prove the rate hike was legal.
Official oppression is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.
Criminally indicted
A Fort Bend County grand jury indicted Humphrey in December on one count of failing or refusing to turn over public records as required by law — a Class B misdemeanor offense punishable by up to six months in jail and a $4,000 fine.
Specifically, Humphrey was criminally indicted for not providing the city ordinance that allowed for the rate increase when Doucet asked for it via the Texas Public Information Act.
Humphrey also ignored a similar request by the Texas Attorney General’s office, which led to Middleton’s office investigating the matter.
Doucet said he was building a shed to house a washer and dryer for his customers when the city of Kendleton issued him a cease-and-desist order in late 2020. He said he asked Mayor Humphrey in March 2021 to explain the cease-and-desist order to him and show him how he had violated the city ordinance cited in the letter.
Instead, Humphrey threatened him with a water rate increase, Doucet recalled.
Doucet was paying about $100 per month for water service at his RV park.
However, in November 2021, the city of Kendleton raised the RV park’s water rate by 600%.
“In one month I went from paying $100 per month to $700 per month,” Doucet said. “That’s a big portion of my monthly profits.”
Doucet said he asked Humphrey to provide him with the city ordinance that allowed the city to raise the water rates so significantly.
“He just laughed in my face,” Doucet recalled. “He told me to pay the higher rate or face having the water to my RV park cut off. So I paid it. And I’ve been paying the higher rate ever since.”
Doucet figures he’s spent more than $10,000 on water since the new rate went into effect.
Humphrey acted alone
Doucet suspects Humphrey acted without the city council’s permission, raising the rates in hopes he would shut down his RV park.
“He was hoping it would be too costly for me to do business in Kendleton and just leave,” Doucet told The Herald in March 2021. “He didn’t like my RV park competing with the city’s RV park. The funny thing is, when I had overflow, I sent them to the city’s RV park. I helped the city RV park by sending them customers. I’m not doing that anymore.”
Some Kendleton City Council members told The Herald they were unaware of the ongoing dispute between Humphrey and Doucet and only learned of the mayor’s criminal indictment when they read about it in The Herald.
In March, three months after he was criminally indicted, Humphrey told a Houston television reporter that he didn’t know how to respond to Doucet’s open record request.
“This is something that I, as mayor, have never been faced with — all these open records,” Humphrey told a reporter for ABC-13 in Houston.
“I was making sure from the beginning to get with the attorneys to make sure I was giving the right information. Once we were able to understand the process, we were prepared to move forward.”
Doucet questioned the validity of Humphrey’s statement.
“After 14 years as a mayor, you would think he knows by now how to respond to a request for public information,” Doucet said. “Certainly, this isn’t the first time he’s received a public information request.”
Humphrey justifies rate hike
Humphrey never mentioned anything about being bewildered by an open records request when a Herald reporter asked him for a comment in June 2021.
During the Juneteenth celebration in Kendleton, Humphrey told The Herald that many of his citizens pay far more for water service for their single-family residence than the Lazy K RV Park did for all its hook-ups.
“That doesn’t seem fair, does it?” Humphrey asked the reporter.
Doucet’s attorney, Philip Knop of Lake Jackson, informed the Texas Attorney General’s office in February 2022 that Humphrey had scoffed at the state law that required him to turn over public records when requested under the Texas Public Information Act.
In the letter to the AG, Knop said he filed his first TPIA request with the city of Kendleton in March 2021 and sent a follow-up TPIA request in April 2021 and again in February 2022.
Humphrey responded to the February 2022 request by calling Knop’s office and telling him exactly what he thought of his open records request.
“Mr. Humphrey contacted this firm and spoke with a legal assistant and engaged in what can only be described as unprofessional dialogue,” Knop told the Texas AG.
“Specifically, Mr. Humphrey yelled at the legal assistant, made vulgar statements about Lazy K’s legally-entitled Public Information Request, and demanded counsel for Lazy K to contact Mr. Humphrey, and not (the city of) Kendleton.”
Additionally, Knop said in the letter, “Mr. Humphrey proceeded to inquire as to why Lazy K was requesting those documents instead of actually providing (the documents) that Lazy K was entitled to (under state law).”
Knop said he immediately returned Humphrey’s phone call but Humphrey did not answer and never returned his calls or answered any of Knop’s emails.
Council kept in the dark
Since news of the indictment appeared in the January issue of The Herald, Humphrey has steadfastly refused to discuss it with the council, they say.
He refused to discuss the matter during an April council meeting in which a Herald reporter was present.
Even though he has kept the council in the dark about the dispute, open records request and criminal indictment, he has used city funds to pay for his defense attorney.
He hired the Houston lawfirm of Wilvin J. Carter to defend him.
Humphrey’s next hearing in front of a judge is set for June 22.
Water bill reduced
Humphrey told The Herald last week that the Kendleton City Attorney Grady Randle would advise the city what to do about the DA’s cease-and-desist letter.
Apparently, Randle advised the city to reduce Doucet’s water bill.
Doucet told The Herald on Monday that the city sent him a water bill this month for about $81.
He said he appreciated the district attorney’s office stepping in and helping him resolve his water rate dispute with the city.
“The city was charging me basically the rate for 14 single-family residences,” Doucet said. “RVs do not use anywhere near the amount of water a single-family residence does.”
He said his recent water bill includes the water usage his RV park used in the previous month.
“The water bill shows they had not been reading my meter,” Doucet said. “That means (Humphrey) simply came up with the $700 price increase out of thin air. The water rate hike wasn’t based on water usage at all.”
About two weeks ago, the district attorney’s office sent investigators to Kendleton. They visited Lazy K RV Park.
“At one point, the investigators wanted me to show them my water meter,” Doucet said. “And I had to literally wipe dirt off the meter so it could be read. It was obvious the meter had not been read for many, many months.”
Doucet said he hopes the city will reimburse him for the overcharges he has paid since November 2021.
“I know my RV park is small but it still pays property taxes to the city,” Doucet said. “I can’t believe the mayor would abuse his office to purposely harm a small business that generates property tax for the city. It doesn’t make sense. Clearly, this was personal. He didn’t like me standing up to him and asking him to provide me proof of why I couldn’t build a shed on my property. He just wanted me to take his word for it, and when I didn’t, he punished me by raising my water bill. If that isn’t official oppression, I don’t know what is.”
