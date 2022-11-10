Turkey sale fundraiser

The Fulshear FFA Booster Club is holding its annual Thanksgiving smoked turkey sale. Proceeds go toward college scholarships. Cost of 10-15 pound smoked turkey is $70. Orders must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 11. Pick up turkeys at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Fulshear High School. Pre-payment required. Cash, check and credit card required. To purchase a ticket, go online to fulshear-ffa-booster-club.square.site/.

Book Fest

The Fort Bend County Library System will host its 2022 Book Fest on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at George Memorial Library in Richmond.

Veterans Day luncheon

VFW Post 3903 is hosting a Veterans Day luncheon for all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 11 a.m. at the post, located at 1903 First St. in Rosenberg. Please join us so we can thank you for service in the military.

Medical fundraiser

