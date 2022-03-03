Fort Bend County Democratic Party Chairman Cynthia Ginyard, who helped Democrats sweep Republicans out of office in 2018 and 2020, was stopped short of winning another term of office outright on Tuesday.
Ginyard managed to only get 49.05% of the 34,387 votes cast in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election. Because none of the three candidates seeking the office earned more than 50% of the vote, a runoff is required between the top two vote-getters.
Ginyard, who received 16,868 votes, will face political newcomer Allison Drew, who drew 12,544 votes, or 36.48%.
Morris “Skip” Belt earned 4,975 votes, or 14.47%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.