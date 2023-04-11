The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has announced that the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy is now offering paid cadet positions.
Cadets who qualify will earn an hourly rate of $22.50 per hour to attend the basic peace officer course, tuition will be waived, and uniforms will be provided. Upon graduation, the paid cadets will receive field training and an assignment within the sheriff's office.
Limited openings are available for paid cadets who meet qualification criteria.
During the course, cadets receive training in defensive tactics, firearms proficiency, patrol rifle, active shooter response, emergency driving, physical fitness, first aid, criminal investigations and crime scene procedures, among other law enforcement topics.
The full-time Basic Peace Officer Course will begin Aug. 7. Graduation will be held Jan. 26, 2024.
Anyone who graduates from the academy will have the opportunity to apply for full-time positions within the Sheriff's Office.
The Gus George Law Enforcement Academy will be hosting a weekend test date on Saturday, April 22. The academy is located at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle Richmond. Testing is also held during the week, every other Thursday at various times.
