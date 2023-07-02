Fort Bend County Judge KP George led a summer safety press conference on Tuesday to address the rising temperatures and provide valuable resources and tips for the residents of Fort Bend County.

County officials urged residents to take necessary precautions to combat the heat during summer in anticipation of the heat index exceeding 100°F.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan urged parents, caregivers, and community members to prioritize child safety and never leave children alone in vehicles, regardless of the circumstances.

“The temperature inside a vehicle can rise rapidly, even with the windows cracked or on a mild day,” Fagan said.

In light of the potential dangers of high temperatures, the county has taken proactive measures by setting up cooling centers.

These centers offer relief and a haven for vulnerable individuals, including older people, young children, and those lacking access to suitable cooling amenities.

Fort Bend County Libraries will serve as cooling centers during their hours of operation, which can be found on the library’s website at https://www.fortbend.lib.tx.us/ or by calling 281-638-4734.

