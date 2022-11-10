"Hi, I'm KP George, you're Fort Bend County Judge"

Fort Bend County Judge KP George introduces himself to two voters outside of Reese Technical Center on Tuesday and thanked them for voting. George, a Democrat, was elected to a second four-year term of office, defeating Republican candidate Trever Nehls.

 HERALD PHOTO BY SCOTT REESE WILLEY

BY SCOTT REESE WILLEY

swilley@fbherald.com

Fort Bend County Judge KP George won a second term of office on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Trever Nehls by almost 8,000 votes.

George earned 51.57% of the vote in the November general election, or 126,828 votes. Nehls, who resigned as Precinct 4 constable four years ago to run for sheriff, drew 48.43% of the votes, or 119,082.

A total of 245,910 voters cast ballots in the hotly contested race, 46.8% of all registered voters.

Right at 47.8% of registered voters cast ballots in the general election, which included federal, state and county elections.

“I am grateful for the coalition of support I received throughout the campaign from local leaders, organizations, and most importantly — the voters of our community — which is all proof that our accomplishments over the last four years have moved Fort Bend forward.” George said Wednesday morning.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.