TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Friday to dissolve the private government Walt Disney World controls on its property in the state, punishing the entertainment giant for opposing a new law that critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”
The move is expected to have huge tax implications for Disney and further sour the relationship between the Republican-led government and a major political player whose theme parks have transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.
Fort Bend County Judge KP George is attempting to take advantage of brouhaha by inviting Disney to move its Florida operations to Fort Bend County.
“While Disney & Twitter employees and diverse fans face authoritarian, anti-business, and culture war attacks from extremists in Florida, we in Fort Bend are more than ready to welcome the Disney and Twitter family with thousands of good paying jobs and billions of dollars of investments,” George said on social media on Thursday.
“In Fort Bend, Disney and Twitter would be welcomed with open arms — and a top-notch workforce ready to fire up your businesses and our economy.”
For DeSantis, the attack on Disney is the latest front in a culture war waged over policies involving race, gender and the coronavirus, battles he has harnessed to make himself one of the most popular Republicans in the country and a likely 2024 presidential candidate.
The law would eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the 55-year-old Disney government is known, as well as a handful of other similar districts by June 2023.
The measure does allow for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate the future of the deal that allows the company to provide services such as zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure.
In a letter to the Disney Corp., George declared: “This region in Texas would make an ideal hub for all of your operations — as we are now becoming an attractive destination for important companies from Amazon, Dell, Tesla, HP, SpaceX, and many more.
“In Fort Bend, you will find a dedicated workforce, pro-business elected officials and a community that uses science, logic, and compassion.
“We stand at the ready to welcome you. I invite you to visit Fort Bend County and see for yourself why our community is the best place for your new operations.”
George has penned similar letters since becoming county judge in 2018, including one to Elon Musk who at the time was considering moving his Tesla operations out of California to Texas.
