The George Foundation has established a scholarship program to assist graduating high school seniors and current undergraduate students from Fort Bend County who have enrolled or plan to enroll at a public two- or four-year college or university in Texas.
Students must demonstrate strong academic performance and leadership in addition to financial need.
Awards are renewable up to three years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, whichever occurs first, contingent upon The George Foundation continuing the scholarship program.
High School Senior Awards If selected as a recipient, the student will receive a four-year scholarship totaling $24,000 with the following yearly awards: Year 1 and 2 – $5,500. Year 3 and 4 – $6,500.
Up to 40 awards will be granted.
Higher Education Awards
If selected as a recipient, the student will receive a scholarship totaling up to $18,000 on a tiered award system.
College Year 1 and 2 – $4,000. College Year 3 and 4 – $5,000. Depending on when a student applies and is awarded will determine where they start on the tiered distribution scale.
Up to 130 awards will be granted.
Eligibility requirements include:
- Reside in Fort Bend County;
- Provide proof of U.S. citizenship or U.S. permanent resident status or deferred action status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA)*;
- Currently be enrolled or plan to enroll (including High School Seniors) in an undergraduate course of study at an accredited two- or four-year public college or university in Texas;
- Be enrolled or plan to enroll as a full-time (minimum 12 credit hours) student;
- Maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale;
- Demonstrate a financial need.
Awards are for undergraduate study only.
Applications will open Jan. 6 and must be submitted by 3 p.m. on Feb. 15.
