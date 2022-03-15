Gardeners educate the community

The chilly weather did not deter many eager residents ready to get their desired vegetables or herbs plant from the Fort Bend Master Gardeners.
Gardeners began their long road to Saturday’s sale at the end of December to early January and were greeted by hundreds of residents ready to expand their green thumb.
When volunteers arrived Saturday morning at the Bud O’Shieles Community Center, they were greeted by many residents who were there at 6 a.m. to ensure they got their hands on a Moringa tree.
The Moringa tree was constantly one of the most popular items for sale at the annual spring market due to being a superfood plant and its southeast Asian heritage, Master Gardener Ben Welen said.
Despite the event’s financial success, Welen prioritizes education over profits.
“We grow all of our vegetable plants most of the time in our greenhouse and we plant them and bump them out here,” Welen said. “It’s a fundraiser but it’s more of a community service. The thing we are really here to do is promote the idea of the public growing their own food. Everyone here has been through at least minimal training on caring for the plants and that’s why we are here. To promote the AgriLife extension throughout the community.”
Saturday’s sale also gave extra meaning to Master Gardener Barbara Buckley. The agriculture experts were unable to host the spring sale in 2021 due to the pandemic.
“We have been doing this sale for a long time since 2009 and it’s just grown and grown and grown,” Buckley said. “We still see our repeat customers from four, five, six years ago who come to us to take care of their plants.”
The community responded as such as many of the higher sought plants were gone in a matter of moments.
Only a sparse collection of tomatoes, bell peppers, Swiss chard, eggplants and various herbs plants remained past the first hour.
Resident Chris Lomax made his first trip to the annual sale through word of mouth.
“Our mosquito guy told us about it three days ago and I have my own little garden,” Lomax said. “I took home some Moringa, peppers and tomatoes. It’s been really fun. I like talking to the people and definitely will be back for any of their sales.”
Seeing the new faces means that the program remains a success despite its absence last year, Welen said.
“We seem to have more and more people interested in doing it so that’s always a good sign,” Welen said. “We had very little merchandise left and we have barely been here. We are definitely getting more people buying more plants per person. Shows me people are wanting to enlarge their gardens.”
For more information about the Fort Bend Master Gardeners and future sales and programs, visit www.fbmg.org or call 281-341-7068.
