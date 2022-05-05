AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive David Daniel Boone has been named May’s Featured Fugitive. The reward is increased this month to $8,500 if information leading to his arrest is received from tips.
David Daniel Boone, 47, of Cleburne, is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas. He’s been wanted since October 2020, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. In February 2021, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office also issued warrants for Boone’s arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.
In 2004, Boone was sentenced to nine months in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The following year he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to two years in a TDCJ prison. In 2008, Boone was convicted of possession with intent to deliver and sentenced to 40 years in a TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in 2014.
Boone is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 215 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, back, both arms, both wrists and his fingers. In addition to Cleburne, Boone has ties to Hood County. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Feb. 7, 2022. For more information or updates in the event of Boone’s arrest, view his wanted bulletin.
Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Commission, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 23 people off the lists, including eight gang members and 14 sex offenders. In addition, $46,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.
To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:
Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.
