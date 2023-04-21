Fort Bend County Commissioner, Precinct 4 Dexter L. McCoy is collaborating local non-profit Solar United Neighbors (SUN), to announce the launch of the newly created Richmond Solar Co-op serving central Fort Bend County. The group is forming to help residents in central Fort Bend County learn about solar and leverage the power of group buying.
“I am committed to combating the climate crisis and believe that the Richmond Solar Co-op will help expand clean energy in Fort Bend County. The electricity rates in Texas are among the highest in the US, and solar panels can reduce monthly costs,” said Fort Bend County Commissioner, Precinct 4 Dexter L. McCoy. “I am willing to do my part to help make energy more sustainable for our families and businesses while lowering carbon emissions and ensuring reliability and affordability.”
The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in the central Fort Bend area. Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase top quality individual solar systems at a competitive price.
Together, we’re building a movement to transform our electricity system into one that is cleaner, fairer, and shares its benefits more broadly,” said Dori Wolfe, Houston area program coordinator for Solar United Neighbors. “
Joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. Once the group is large enough, it will solicit competitive bids from area solar installers. Co-op members will select a single company to complete all of the installations. They will then have the option to purchase panels individually based on the installer’s group rate.
Partnering on the co-op are Houston Renewable Energy Group, Texas Interfaith Power & Light, Houston Electric Vehicle Association, Sierra Club Houston, and Citizens’ Climate Lobby Houston.
As the President of Houston Electric Vehicle Association Dave Hanson says, “What could be better than driving on sunshine!”
