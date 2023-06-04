Front Street project halted temporarily

Once the Front Street project is completed, Richmond Parkway will be extended to Austin Street in Richmond.

Work on the Front Street project in Richmond has halted due to possible future maintenance issues, authorities reported.

The project calls for expanding Front Street between Richmond Parkway and Austin Street, which is also FM 762. Presently, Front Street is a small two lane street between the parkway and Austin Street with a stop sign on each end.

Once completed, one of the traffic stop signs will be done away with and the parkway will include a gentle curve to Austin Street.

“The intent of this project is to improve safety and relieve congestion,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy. “The project will improve safety at Richmond Parkway and Austin Street as well as the intersection of Fort Street and 762.”

However, the project has been on hold for six months.

“Issues were identified with the initial work done by the project’s construction contractor that could cause ongoing maintenance concerns,” said McCoy “Fort Bend County is currently working with the contractor to establish remaining work, the new start time and estimated completion date.”

The project is being funded by mobility funds.

