Front Street project halted temporarily

Work on the Front Street project in Richmond has halted due to possible future maintenance issues, authorities reported.
The project calls for expanding Front Street between Richmond Parkway and Austin Street, which is also FM 762. Presently, Front Street is a small two lane street between the parkway and Austin Street with a stop sign on each end.
Once completed, one of the traffic stop signs will be done away with and the parkway will include a gentle curve to Austin Street.
“The intent of this project is to improve safety and relieve congestion,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy. “The project will improve safety at Richmond Parkway and Austin Street as well as the intersection of Fort Street and 762.”
However, the project has been on hold for six months.
“Issues were identified with the initial work done by the project’s construction contractor that could cause ongoing maintenance concerns,” said McCoy “Fort Bend County is currently working with the contractor to establish remaining work, the new start time and estimated completion date.”
The project is being funded by mobility funds.
“Fort Bend County has allocated $5,170,000 in mobility funds to the Front Street project,” said McCoy.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) states that a mobility fundis a revolving fund that can be used to construct, reconstruct, acquire and expand state highways and is administered by the Texas Transportation Commission.
The project plans on expanding the roads and improving accessibility to travel from one neighborhood to another.
“It will also alleviate congestion on Richmond Parkway by expanding the road from two to four lanes and improve mobility of motorists traveling between adjacent neighborhoods, county facilities, and Old Town Richmond,” said McCoy.
The project’s pre-bid conference was held in February 2022 and road closures began in August 2022. Once completed, the city plans to hold a ribbon cutting.
“The count and the City of Richmond will mark the completion with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony,” said McCoy
