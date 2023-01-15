FRESNO — Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Jazmine Janay Williams, 31, for a shooting during a domestic violence disturbance.
On January 12, 2023, Sheriff's deputies responded to the 3900 block of Teal Run Meadows Drive in Fresno, Texas for a domestic disturbance report. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect, Williams, shot the victim.
The victim was transported to the medical center in downtown Houston for treatment. The victim remains in critical condition.
Williams is currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail and is charged with Aggravated Assault Family Violence. Her bond is set at $50,000.
"Domestic violence happens everywhere," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "It's an issue that can be deadly. If you find yourself in a situation that involves domestic violence, please call your local law enforcement agency."
