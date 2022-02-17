Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian M. Middleton recently launched the Expose Excellence Youth Foundation for the betterment of the future and that destiny, he stressed, resides with the children.
The Expose Excellence Youth Foundation provides support for children from 10 to 17 years old through leadership and development offered by the existing and expanding Fort Bend County Expose Excellence Youth Program.
“Our children are our future and they are our responsibility. The foundation will help the Fort Bend County Expose Excellence Youth Program achieve its mission ensuring that youth have the skills, knowledge and support needed to thrive and reach their proper goals,” District Attorney Middleton said.
Middleton initiated the EEYP program last year as a way to provide a safe environment for interaction for children and to promote positive self-expression and the development of life skills.
The vision expanded to include all Fort Bend County children and to include performing and visual arts as a means of enriching self-expression.
The foundation’s five board members will oversee the needs of all Expose Excellence youth programs and provide opportunities for the public and local businesses to engage, donate, volunteer and support the program.
Henry Dibrell, EEYF board president, attended Northwestern State University and earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing in 1986. He has served many roles since then. It was during his time as Executive Pastor of Heights Assembly of God when he was first in charge of event planning, grant preparation, financial management and marketing.
He also served as the executive director for the Amobi Okoye Foundation. The foundation provided for children and communities through programs and services that encourage achievement, promote community stability and help them reach their full potential.
Dr. Mubashir Chaudhry, board treasurer, is a University of Texas graduate and has served at prestigious medical centers and schools. Most notably more than 30 years at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Chaudhry has always voiced the importance of public health and education, emphasizing that philanthropists don’t have to come from wealthy families and can choose the causes that are the most meaningful to them.
He has supported children’s education programs by advocating and funding for innumerable programs nationally and internationally and brought awareness to the mental health of our communities through collaboration, advocacy, and initiatives that support vulnerable populations.
Dr. Michael Milstead, board secretary, is an award-winning educator with over 30 years of experience. Dr. Milstead holds three college degrees and is committed to actively volunteering in his community.
Dr. Milstead presides as a founding school board member for a proposed Texas charter school, is the chairperson of Texas Southern University College of Education Advisory Board, serves as a Panelist for the Equity Assurance Committee for Teacher Certification (Texas Education Agency and Pearson), and is a former board member for the Fort Bend County Community Engagement Group. He also mentors teachers and administrators through Raise Your Hand Texas, an Austin-based educational advocacy organization.
Amy Cummins, a board member, is a self-taught artist who recently retired from the Sugar Land Police Department after more than 20 years of service. She serves as a leader in the community through her volunteer work and has built a reputation for being a listening ear.
As a law enforcement officer, Cummins specialized in sex crimes, family violence and child abuse investigations. As an artist, she is the owner of Gallery Skye. Her mission is to support, encourage and raise the standard of the visual arts in our community by giving upcoming artists a platform and using outreach events to encourage creative youth.
“I want to teach younger people the importance of having art in your life,” Cummins said. “It could be music, painting, sculpture etc., but art tends to build character and kindness in people.”
For more information about the foundation, please email info@eeyfoundation.com or visit eeyfoundation.com/.
For more information about the Expose Excellence Youth Program, please email juno.okoro@fbctx.gov or visit eeyp.org/.
