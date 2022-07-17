New developments and subdivisions are popping up every where in Fort Bend County to meet the ever-growing population.
With Fort Bend County expected to exceed 1 million residents by 2027 and 1.8 million by 2050, the county and local municipalities are gearing up for the influx of the residents by monitoring and regulating the growth.
A 2021 Woods & Poole study found the population in Fort Bend grew from 590,253 to an estimated 857,324 since 2010.
County Engineer Stacy Slawinski updated residents with what they can expect with many of the upcoming developments.
“Fort Bend County reviews the construction plans and subdivision plats for residential development,” Slawinski said. “Large subdivisions are platted in sections which typically include 30-40 lots each and only include general information such as number of lots and type of home (single family, townhome, apartments). Shortly before the home construction begins, the builder will request a permit which is when we learn the name of the builder. The county appraisal district will track the home values after they are complete.”
The county has not received the plats the neighborhoods but contractor Signorelli Co. provided an update about the Austin Point subdivision.
“At 4,700 acres, Austin Point will be at the heart of growth for this Southwest Houston Corridor,” Signorelli representatives said. “Conveniently located at the future intersection of the Grand Parkway and Fort Bend Parkway, the community’s initial main entrance is planned along FM 762 minutes South of I-69 and George Ranch High School.”
Upon completion of the Fort Bend Parkway and Grand Parkway, the community will be a mere 25-minute drive to the Texas Medical Center and the heart of Houston, the company said.
This should bode well for pulling more businesses out of the big city to the suburbs, which has been a heavy trend in recent years. Austin Point is expected to be a catalyst for the corridor, not only bringing critical population to support the expansion of the Grand Parkway, but also thousands of jobs and tax base supporting the local community, school districts and businesses alike.
The subdivision is expected to break ground this year as Austin Point will provide long-term lot supply to some of the largest builders in the industry for several decades to come.
Upon completion, the Austin Point master plan forecasts over 14,000 single-family homes and 15 million square feet of multi-family, office, medical, retail and hospitality covering price points from the $270s to over $600s.
The city-like development will be at the future intersection of the Grand Parkway and Fort Bend Parkway. The community’s initial main entrance is planned along FM 762, south of I-69 and George Ranch High School. Executives state the community will be just a 25-minute drive from the Texas Medical Center and downtown Houston.
For more information on development progress, builder announcements and a grand opening date, visit austinpoint.com.
Fulshear Director of Planning Zachary Goodlander did not have much information from the developers but said the Willow Creek Farms and Weston Lakes properties were not in their jurisdiction but Katy’s.
“The developer or builders don’t always provide us with precise anticipated construction dates as, particularly these days, that can change quickly,” Goodlander said. “Lastly, due to changes in state law the city is not informed of projected construction cost for new residential homes and we tally permit costs instead by square footage now.”
Richmond has many developments coming into its area but its limited city limits leaves city officials with little to control, Communications Specialist Michelle Moore said.
“The majority of these developments are in the unincorporated areas of Richmond and have nothing to do with the city,” Moore said. “Mandola Farms is in our city limits and Veranda is inside our ETJ, as is Kingdom Heights, but all others are not even in our ETJ. Thirty-four square miles of land have a Richmond address only because that was the ‘address’ applied to that piece of land by the US Postal Service decades ago to get mail to people. The city limits of Richmond are 4.2 miles square with extra territorial jurisdiction around it.”
Other subdivisions under development include:
