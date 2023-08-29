Citizens, along with business and community leaders of unincorporated areas in Fort Bend County, are invited to join their neighbors and meet with Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies during the 40th Annual Texas National Night Out, the nation's night out against crime. This year, Fort Bend County citizens will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM, by joining neighbors at block parties all across the county. Please register using the email link below to invite a Sheriff’s Office deputy to attend your gathering or social event during National Night Out.
National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Across the county, neighborhoods, homeowners’ association, and citizens’ groups will host block parties to encourage neighbors to get to know each other and local law enforcement officers to help make their community safer.
“Each year, we look forward to National Night Out because it is the perfect opportunity for residents to meet our deputies in a fun and engaging setting," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “Community safety has been, and will continue to be a prominent focal point of this administration.”
While some neighborhoods host outdoor gatherings, others join in by turning on their front porch light in support of each other and law enforcement.
National Night Out is designed to:
Establish and maintain positive relationships with neighbors and local law enforcement
Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness
