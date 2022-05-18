The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating missing person Dinh Vu, 83, who was last seen wearing a hospital gown, yellow hospital socks and black slide sandals. He was recently released from the hospital and is suspected of attempting to go home to the Alief area.
The last location he was seen is at the 18300 block of Trace Pointe Ln. Richmond. He was being driven to his daughter’s home from the hospital on Tuesday May 17, 2022. He’s been missing since 5:30 p.m.
While there is no indication of foul play, the Sheriff’s Office is seeking his whereabouts to get him home to safety. If you have any information, please contact Detective Williams at 281-341-3839 or the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665.
