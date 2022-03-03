Fort Bend County Republicans pick Abbott; Dems, O’Rourke

Fort Bend County Republicans joined their fellow party members statewide on Tuesday and chose to nominate Gov. Greg Abbott for another term of office.
Fort Bend County Democrats also mirrored fellow Democrats statewide in sending Beto O’Rourke to the November general election.
Abbott drew 29,003 votes in Fort Bend County during Tuesday’s Republican primary election, or 63.3% of 45,582 votes cast.
Here’s how his opponents fared in Fort Bend County: Danny Harrison earned 542 votes, Kandy Kaye Horn, 580, Don Huffines, 6,937, Allen B.West, 5,999, Rick Perry 1,273, Paul Belew, 226 and Chad Prather, 1,022.
O’Rourke earned 36,453 of the 39,316 votes cast votes cast in Fort Bend County by Democrats on Tuesday, or 92%.
The former congressman’s opponents drew less than 3,000 votes combined.
Joy Diaz earned 1,045 votes, Rich Wakelan, 437, Inocencio Barrientez, 218, and Michael Cooper, 1,460.
Republican voters in Fort Bend County also voted overwhelmingly in favor of sending Troy Nehls back to Congress for a second term.
Of the 35,080 votes cast in Tuesday’s Republican primary election, Nelhs garnered 32,263, or 91.97%, compared to 2,817 , or 8.03%, by Gregory Jonathan Thorne.
Nehls will face Democrat Jamie Kay Jordan in the November election. Jordan was unopposed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election.
Republican voters in Fort Bend County also favored Dan Patrick in the Lt. governor’s race Patrick earned 81.6% of all Republican votes cast in Fort Bend County.
Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, earned 19,311 votes in Fort Bend County, or 43.1% of the 44,726 votes cast. Eva Guzman finished the race in second place with 10,203 votes.
Republican Glenn Hegar earned the most votes in Fort Bend County — 32,890, or 82.2%, compared to his opponent Mark Goloby, who garnered 6,822, or 17%.
