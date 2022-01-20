Almost 50% of the mail-in ballot requests sent to the Fort Bend County Elections Administrator’s Office have been denied because they failed to meet the requirements stipulated in the election law passed in 2021.
“We have been forced to reject about half of the applications we have received so far,” county Elections Administrator John Oldham told The Herald. “Depending upon the reason, we have four different letters we send (to those requesting mail-in ballots).These (letters) are approved by the Texas Secretary of State.”
If a voter submits the incorrect form, they receive a letter and a new application.
About 25-30% of the mail-in ballot applications have been denied for this reason, Oldham reported.
If a voter does not provide either their Texas driver’s license or the last four digits of their Social Security number, but they have both, they receive a different letter, Oldham added.
About 50% of the mail-in ballot requests have been rejected for this reason, he said.
If a voter does not have a Social Security number or a Texas driver’s license number, they would receive a different letter, he explained.
So far, all the applicants applying have a license and Social Security number, he said. If a voter provides a number that is different from what is in the county’s election records, they receive a different letter.
About 20-25% of the mail-in ballot applications have been denied for this reason, Oldham said. Oldham said his department was expecting to receive faulty mail-in ballot requests.
“We knew this was going to happen”, and thus the four different form letters, he explained. Oldham recommends voters remember to enter their driver’s license number and last four digits of their Social Security number on their applications to ensure they are accepted.
Ballots delayed
Even those voters whose mail-in ballot applications meet the new requirements will have to wait to receive their ballots.
“We are also unable, at this time, to mail out ballots,” Oldham said. “The envelope used had to be completely redesigned. Vendors did not receive a copy from the Texas Secretary of State until the week before Christmas and getting them approved (turned out) to be a problem.”
He said his office hopes to have supplies by Feb. 1 so he can start mailing out the mail-in ballots. This delay is due to a complete redesign of the carrier envelope as well as paper shortages, especially colored paper, Oldham explained.
The new envelope requires two sealed exterior flaps so that the voter can enter the required number and conceal it with one flap, which can be opened without actually disturbing the signature or opening the actual carrier envelope, he noted.
“We also were reasonably sure that this would happen, too,” he said.
The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Feb. 18.
Counties must receive the properly filled out application by that date. Election Day is March 1.
Problems with mail-in ballots have cropped up in many of the 254 Texas counties due to the requirements set out by the new law passed during the last legislative session.
Republicans say the new law will safeguard voting by making it more difficult to cheat, but Democrats say the new requirements suppress the votes of minority groups.
