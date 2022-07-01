Fort Bend County Precinct 1Commissioner Vincent Morales is very pleased to announce the promotion of members of his staff and one new hire.
Mandi Bronsell, currently Community Relations Manager, will be taking the role of Staff Director in the Office of Commissioner Precinct One. “Mandi has been a key part of our success and I am thrilled to promote her to this important position”, said Commissioner Morales. Mrs. Bronsell brings 25 years of governmental experience serving under 2 previous County Judges and a County Commissioner. She also serves as a Lamar Consolidated ISD Board Member as well as serving on many other boards in Fort Bend County.
Dwayne Grigar, currently serving as Project Manager, will be promoting to Director of Planning and Infrastructure. “Dwayne’s vast knowledge of this county has been extremely helpful in working with constituents on issues involving drainage and mobility, we are very lucky to have him in this new role”, said Commissioner Morales. Mr. Grigar brings 37 years of municipal and county experience, previously working as the Assistant to the Chief Engineer for the Fort Bend County Drainage District and as an Engineering Technician for the Fort Bend County Engineering Department. Dwayne is also a previous City Council Member for the City of Rosenberg and currently serves as a volunteer for the Fort Bend County Fair.
Katie Vackar, currently serving as Executive Assistant, will be promoted to Project Manager. “Katie has been an instrumental part of my office for over 5 years, I cannot think of a better person to fill the Project Manager position”, said Commissioner Morales. Ms. Vackar brings 13 years of federal and county experience. Ms. Vackar is also a volunteer for Fort Bend PAWS (Pets are Worth Saving).
Ms. Kaitlin Ballint will be joining the Office of Commissioner Precinct One as the new Executive Assistant. Kaitlin previously worked in the Fort Bend County Clerk’s Office as an Information Process Specialist and before that in the private sector for an accounting firm. Please join us in welcoming Kaitlin.
