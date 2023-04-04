In honor of Women’s History Month, the office of Fort Bend County Judge KP George hosted a High Tea Panel Discussion at Jones Creek Ranch Lodge on Thursday, March 30, to celebrate and recognize women who have made significant contributions and achievements in business, government, and their communities.
“Throughout the year, we celebrate the incredible women in our county who have dedicated their lives to helping our communities,” George said. “During Women’s History Month, let’s remember the progress we’ve made in support of women as we strive to create a more equitable society.”
The panel discussion featured April Jones, President of AL Jones Contracting Consulting Services, Dekécha P. Shepherd, COO/Executive Vice President of Costello, Inc., Tricia Krenek – Fort Bend County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2, and Coretta Middleton, Administrative Coordinator, Community Supervision & Corrections.
Over 80 guests attended the event, which was moderated by Judge George’s Communications and Public Information Manager Tami Frazier, who led the discussion and interactive Q & A from the audience.
Topics included; finding equity in the workplace, the benefits and consequences of leadership, finding a work-family balance, and barriers to female leadership.
Fort Bend County’s departing Health and Human Services Director Dr. Jacqueline Minter was memorialized for her outstanding work within the county by Judge George’s Chief of Staff Shaneka Smith at the close of the ceremony.
April Jones founded AL Jones Consulting Contracting Consulting Services, LLC., a small minority women-owned business, in 2018, specializing in mitigating risks in reviewing and negotiating contracts in the oil & gas field and supply chain management. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science/legal studies from the University of St. Thomas in Houston.
