The Fort Bend County Fair is now accepting entries for contestants for the Fair Queen Scholarship Contest. The number of contestants is limited to the first 20 entries, and the registration deadline is June 13, 2022. A mandatory orientation meeting will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 2:30 pm at the Fairgrounds in building B. "Our Fair Queen Scholarship candidates really go through a rewarding experience. The committee does an outstanding job with these young ladies, and we look forward to watching them grow with their life skills and self-confidence,” said Jennifer Williams, Fort Bend County Fair Co-Director in Charge of the Queen Scholarship Contest and President-Elect.
The candidate that is crowned queen will serve as an ambassador throughout the fair's 10-day run and carry on the long standing tradition. She will attend receptions, livestock shows, and auctions as part of her duties. Throughout the year, the Fair Queen will represent the Fort Bend County Fair at community events, luncheons, holiday gatherings, and other fair activities.
The Fort Bend County Fair Queen Scholarship Contest is for females between the ages of 15 and 19 who are residents of Fort Bend County. The competition is based on a personal interview, an essay, a networking event, and participation. Winners receive scholarships and prizes for their efforts, as well as the opportunity to serve as a community ambassador for the Fort Bend County Fair for the coming year. The 2022 Fort Bend County Fair Queen will be crowned on Friday, September 23, 2022. For more information, visit fortbendcountyfair.com or call the Fair Office at 281-342-6171.
