RICHMOND — The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office secured prison sentences on two unrelated murders within days of each other.
Prosecuted by Domestic Violence Division Chief Chad Bridges, Quang Do was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing his wife, and Raymond Donald Williams was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing his housemate.
Quang Do pled guilty last November to shooting his wife, Jenny, with a pistol in April of 2019.
After killing his wife, the defendant fled to Louisiana but was apprehended soon afterwards by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
Do was then immediately brought back to Texas.
The 41-year old Fort Bend County resident appeared before 400th District Court Judge Tameika Carter on March 30, 2022, for a hearing to determine his punishment.
The defendant’s attorney argued that he had mental deficiencies, but a prior examination by Dr. Martin with Fort Bend Behavioral Health Services showed that the defendant was competent and sane.
Do also claimed his mental health issues earned him a punishment consistent with a charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Judge Carter disagreed and sentenced Quang Do to 35 years in prison.
Raymond Williams pled guilty in December 2021 to killing Deontez Marlowe by shooting her multiple times.
The 29-year old appeared before 268th District Court Judge R. O’Neill Williams for a hearing on April 1, 2022, to determine his sentence.
The victim was a transgender woman known to her friends and roommates as “Itali.”
Itali was living with several friends when she tried to help Williams get back on his feet after recently meeting him.
After a disagreement, Williams became offended and claimed he “flashed out” – shooting her with every bullet in his pistol.
Williams fled the scene but was later apprehended in Dallas.
At the hearing, Williams also claimed his history of mental health issues merited a lesser punishment.
However, like the Do case, a prior written examination by Dr. Martin showed that Williams was competent.
When questioned by Mr. Bridges, Dr. Martin stated that the defendant exhibited risk factors indicating possible future violence.
Judge Williams then sentenced the defendant to 25 years in prison.
“Quang Do murdered his wife in her sleep, leaving her two children without a mother, and her family without a daughter and sister,” said Bridges.
“Itali’s family and friends grieve her loss. Itali was kind and gave the defendant a place to stay. She had a generous spirit with a habit of helping others as well. Both their deaths were senseless and horrific.”
District Attorney Brian Middleton added, “Domestic violence often occurs behind closed doors, is painful, and sometimes deadly. We must be a voice for these victims when their abusers have silenced them. If they cannot speak, we will be heard loud and clear.”
Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by 5-99 years or life in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Both men must serve at least half of their sentences before they are parole eligible because each used a deadly weapon to commit their crimes.
