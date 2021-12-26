A Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputy has been re-indicted on one count of criminal negligent homicide in connection with the “friendly fire” shooting death of Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Caleb Rule in May 2020.
A Fort Bend County grand jury issued the new indictment on Dec. 6.
Chadwick Devin McRae, who was terminated from the sheriff’s department last year, was originally indicted in August 2020.
McRae, 50, faces upward of two years in prison if convicted of the state-jail felony offense. He is accused of killing Rule on May 29, 2020, when they were both investigating a suspected home burglary.
The Dec. 6 indictment states that McRae fired his weapon “in the direction of (Rule) without properly identifying his target and without properly assessing the area where he was firing and by failing to properly secure and maintain control of his firearm.”
According to the original indictment, McRae fired his weapon in response to hearing a noise, but didn’t see what or where the noise came from. However, that statement is not included in the new indictment.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the shooting that said McRae had been terminated after an internal investigation of the shooting.
According to the investigation, Rule joined three sheriff’s deputies in a property check at a home in the 3900 bock of Chestnut Bend in the Sienna Plantation subdivision in Missouri City at 1:45 a.m. on May 29, 2020.
According to reports, a neighbor called and reported that she saw a person running near the home.
The officers entered the home through an unlocked back door. While they were clearing the home, McRae mistook the deputy constable as an intruder and fired his weapon, according to the investigation.
Rule was shot in the chest even though he was wearing his bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting.
Rule, 37, was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he later died. Rule was a deputy constable for nine months and was previously a Missouri City police detective for 14 years. He left behind a wife and four children.
The Texas Rangers conducted their own investigation into the shooting Criminally negligent homicide is a state felony with a range of punishment of 180 days to two years in jail and up to a $10,000 fine.
