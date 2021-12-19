Fort Bend and Lamar Consolidated ISDs did not allow students to bring their backpacks to secondary campuses on Friday following a TikTok trend naming the day “American School Shooting Day.”
The social media threat indicated shootings and bombings would take place at schools nationwide on that date.
LCISD implemented the policy “out of an abundance of caution” and did not receive any threats, according to news release.
The school district announced Thursday afternoon the precautionary measure.
“These challenges encourage students to disregard safety measures and promote violence on campus,” LCISD Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens said in a news release. “While there have been no threats made against any of our campuses, I want to remind our community that the safety of every student, staff member and guest is always our first priority.”
Students caught making potentially threatening comments will receive appropriate disciplinary action, Nivens said.
FBISD investigators were tipped about potential threats. Administrators took campus police officers’ advice and followed suit later Thursday night.
“We want you to know that over the past several days our FBISD police officers have investigated social media allegations and rumors that individuals would cause harm on our campuses,” an FBISD news release stated. “Our investigators have been very successful locating individuals responsible for the posts. Please know that consequences will be significant and will include any and all applicable criminal charges.”
Students are reminded that if they hear or see anything potentially threatening to tell a staff member as soon as possible.
FBISD students and staff can call the crime stoppers program at 281-491-TIPS, through the See Something, Share Something app, or call the school district’s police department at 281-634-5500.
LCISD parents and students can email communications@LCISD.org for more information.
