Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified two suspects, Treylon Charles Beloney, 18, and Tyrone Hudson, 19, wanted for murder.
On January 12, 2023, at approximately 6:34 p.m. sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2300 block of Bright Sunrise Trail, Fresno, Fort Bend County Texas in reference to a reported shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, Krysavion Salas, 17, who had suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
After further investigation, detectives identified two suspects, Beloney and Hudson for the murder of victim Salas.
On May 2, 2023, both suspects were arrested with the assistance of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.
Both suspects remain in the Fort Bend County Jail and are charged with Murder. Each have a bond set at $500,000.
“A life was tragically taken away by two criminals who are now behind bars,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. “Unfortunately, we can’t bring Krysavion back to his family; however, I’d like to thank the tireless efforts of the investigators and the task force for bringing them some peace of mind.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.