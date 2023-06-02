Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies arrested Abel Tristian Sosa, 20, for murder.
On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at approximately 6:41 p.m., FBCSO deputies responded to the 1500 block of Pultar Road in Richmond, Texas in reference to a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies found the victim Yaima Verjes, 22, to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.
One of the persons on scene at the time of the shooting was the victim's boyfriend, Abel T. Sosa. After further investigation, an arrest warrant for Murder was obtained for Sosa, who was arrested on May 19, 2023.
The suspect, Sosa remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail on a charge for Murder. He has a bond set at $500,000.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
"It is great tragedy that a young life was taken away," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "Although this investigation continues, I thank our deputies and investigators for their hard work to bring some peace of mind to the victim's family."
