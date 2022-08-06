Peace officers across Fort Bend County have pledged to immediately engage a gunman shooting up a school and not wait for backup or orders from supervisors as happened in Uvalde in May.
“I had a meeting with all the law enforcement executive officers in Fort Bend County, and no, (what happened in Uvalde) that will not happen here in Fort Bend County,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan vowed.
Although dozens of peace officers from multiple law enforcement agencies waited outside the Robb Elementary School classroom in Uvalde, they did not go in and engage the shooter because they were uncertain of what was happening and who was in charge, according to a Texas House committee report on the tragedy.
While they waited in the hallway, the teenage gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, according to the report.
“We’re concerned about our children,” Fagan said. “We don’t have big egos. Whatever agency is there first. Whatever community it happens in, that’s the agency that is going to be in charge. But the very first thing any officer should do when an active shooting is happening is go in. You don’t wait, you go in. Help is coming. But that is what you’re signed up for.”
He said he was stunned to learn that dozens of peace officers waited inside Robb Elementary School for almost 45 minutes as the gunman murdered the students and their teachers.
“I could not understand it at all,” Fagan said. “That will not happen here in Fort Bend County. If I’m there first, if my officers are there first, we’re not going to wait for Katy ISD or other officers to get there, we’re going in after that active shooter.”
