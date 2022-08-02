FBC Office of Emergency Management: Prepare now for active hurricane season

The 2022 hurricane season is forecast to be one of the most active in recent years, so Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Flathouse is advising citizens to prepare now before a storm threatens.
“We want to be prepared for when a hurricane does come into the Gulf or comes into this direction,” Flathouse warned.
He recommended each household put together a hurricane preparedness kit in case the situation arises.
“We need to make sure that we’re there and put a kit together,” Flathouse continued. “Make sure that in your home you have [non]-perishable items like water and other things because when [a hurricane] does come, everybody is going to be going [to stores] to buy that stuff.”
The benefit of making an emergency kit in advance is that the shelf life will keep your family covered for months on end.
“That stuff will stay good in a closet or in a place in the pantry in your home for the next three to five months,” Flathouse said. “And that stuff can stay in there until you need it and especially during the hurricane. [The] last thing we want to do in preparation of hurricane season is run to the store at the last minute when you should be getting your family ready for any kind of incidents that will take place.”
Flathouse also touched on the importance of following the burn ban in place.
From July 1 through 8, the fire marshal’s office responded to 46 fires.
“July 1st to today, we have responded to 46 different types of fires in this county,” Flathouse explained in mid-July. “That’s 46 times that we have gone out and been on a location that there’s some sort of fire that has taken place.That is a huge concern on this county and the numbers that we are responding [to].”
Some residents may not think burning trash is a big deal, but any fire can escalate quickly.
“It’s critical to know that some of these were done [by] people burning their trash and we definitely want to get the message out there that during the burn ban, don’t do that,” Flathouse emphasized. “Those embers can release and get things going out there and impact not only your own property but neighbors.”
He recommended practicing caution when barbecuing and dealing with the charcoal or wood after you’re done.
“The other aspect is that it’s also barbecue season,” Flathouse said. “You know, we just finished July 4 and a lot of people like to smoke and barbecue when they’re cooking and the discarding of [those] materials can start fires. Do not dump it in the back of a property or against a fence or anything like that.”
To conclude, Flathouse encouraged homeowners to invest in a fire extinguisher to protect their residences.
“The last thing I want to really encourage is having [a] fire extinguisher somewhere around your house or in your garage,” he recommended. “If something gets out of hand or a fire gets going, you need a fire extinguisher instead of just throwing water on it.”
For more emergency operations information, visit the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management website at fbcoem.org.
