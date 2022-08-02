FBC Office of Emergency Management: Prepare now for active hurricane season

The 2022 hurricane season is forecast to be one of the most active in recent years, so Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Flathouse is advising citizens to prepare now before a storm threatens.

“We want to be prepared for when a hurricane does come into the Gulf or comes into this direction,” Flathouse warned.

He recommended each household put together a hurricane preparedness kit in case the situation arises.

“We need to make sure that we’re there and put a kit together,” Flathouse continued. “Make sure that in your home you have [non]-perishable items like water and other things because when [a hurricane] does come, everybody is going to be going [to stores] to buy that stuff.”

The benefit of making an emergency kit in advance is that the shelf life will keep your family covered for months on end.

“That stuff will stay good in a closet or in a place in the pantry in your home for the next three to five months,” Flathouse said. “And that stuff can stay in there until you need it and especially during the hurricane. [The] last thing we want to do in preparation of hurricane season is run to the store at the last minute when you should be getting your family ready for any kind of incidents that will take place.”

Flathouse also touched on the importance of following the burn ban in place.

