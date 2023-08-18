RICHMOND — Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton announced the arrest of Alvin Green in a Dallas County election fraud investigation after charges were filed by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Division.
On August 16, 2023, Frisco resident Alvin Green, 59, was arrested in Dallas County on charges of Election Fraud, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, and Tampering with a Governmental Record. Green is facing charges for allegedly falsifying the “Petition[s] for Judicial Office” of five applicants in the 2022 Dallas County Democratic Primary: Robert Alvarez, Melodee Armstrong, Judge Mary Brown, Graciela Olvera, and Angel Mata. The indictments accuse Green of falsifying the names and signatures of petitioners, the petitions’ circulators, and notarizing statements he knew to be false. Green is also alleged to have used or transferred petitioners’ information from one applicant’s petition to the others.
All the applicants were disqualified by the Dallas County Democratic Party from participating in last year’s democratic primary, except for Angel Mata. Judge Mary Brown, while disqualified from the primary, went on to win re-election as a write-in candidate in the general election in November 2022.
The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office was appointed by Dallas County’s Administrative Judge as a prosecutor pro tem in April 2023 to investigate and potentially prosecute the allegations after granting the Dallas District Attorney’s motion to recuse his office. The Fort Bend County Public Integrity Division investigated this case with assistance from the Dallas Police Department.
Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information and Tampering with a Governmental Record are felony offenses that carry a range of punishment from 2 to 20 years in prison and 180 days to 2 years, respectively. Election Fraud is a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to six months’ confinement.
“We must protect the integrity of our elections,” said Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton. “Election fraud is extremely rare; election technology and procedures are sophisticated and designed to prevent interference. However, when there is probable cause to believe that a crime has occurred, we will pursue prosecution.”
Alvin Green
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.