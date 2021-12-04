A resurgence of influenza this winter is overdue, and Texans are urged to get vaccinated. “Flu is overdue right now,” Dr. Donald Murphey, an Austin pediatric infectious disease specialist and chair of the Texas Medical Association Council on Science and Public Health, told the Texas Newsroom.
“We should be concerned about flu returning. Flu is here every year consistently and last year, with mitigation for COVID, we didn’t have a flu season at all,” he said. Murphey added that this year’s flu season could be even worse as the decline in COVID-19 cases leads to an increase in public gatherings with fewer people wearing masks.
The Texas Medical Association encourages flu shots for everyone 6 months of age and older. TMA says Texans can safely get vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.