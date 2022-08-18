It appears that a 45-year-old Rosenberg man facing four counts of intoxication manslaughter and one felony count of intoxication assault is no stranger to the inside of a jail cell or courtroom.
Miguel Espinoza is blamed for a three-vehicle collision earlier this month in Galveston that left four dead and two seriously injured.
But court records reveal Espinoza may have been convicted twice before of driving while intoxicated.
A records search with the Fort Bend County District Clerk’s Office and the Fort Bend County Clerk’s Office pulls up a Miguel Angel Espinoza born the same year as the Miguel Angel Espinoza now sitting in Galveston County Jail.
According to those court records, Espinoza appears to have been arrested at least eight times dating back to 1994 on various offenses, including DWI, assault, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and theft.
According to those records Espinoza was apparently arrested and convicted twice of DWI in the past. He was accused of driving while intoxicated in July 2011 and in Feb. 2004, for which he was punished.
Even though he had his probation revoked at least once, Espinoza was never sentenced to a prison term or lengthy jail sentence.
However, the Espinoza sitting in Galveston County Jail may find himself serving the rest of his life in prison.
Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Intoxication assault is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
If Espinoza is convicted of all five counts, he could face up to 90 years in prison and fines totaling $50,000.
According to Galveston police, Espinoza was driving an SUV on Saturday, Aug. 6, when he ran a stop sign around 9:30 p.m. and collided with a pickup truck, which crashed into a golf cart carrying six individuals from two related families, all of whom also lived in Rosenberg.
Four individuals in the golf cart — a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school began — were killed and two others critically injured.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and three others died at an area hospital.
Espinoza only suffered minor injuries.
The four killed are Felipe Bentancur, 49; his niece, Destiny Uvalle, 25; and two grandchildren, Kaisyn Bentancur, 4; and Brailyn Cantu, 14.
Espinoza’s bond, set at $400,000 immediately after the fatal collision, has now been increased to $500,000; however, his bond has been put on hold, which means he could not bond out even if he came up with the funds, according to the Galveston County Jail.
A member of the Cantu family has filed a $50 million lawsuit and temporary restraining order against the bar believed to have served alcohol to Espinoza the evening of the tragedy.
The lawsuit and restraining order was filed by Daniel Cantu on behalf of Brailyn Cantu and names Float Pool and Patio Bar and two bartenders as defendants.
In his petition, Cantu claims Espinoza was overserved alcohol at the bar on the evening of the crash.
Float Pool owners and management say they are cooperating with investigators.
The Bentancur and Cantu families are planning to hold funeral services for their loved ones on Friday, Aug. 19, at River Pointe Church. See obituaries in the Tuesday, Aug. 16, issue of The Herald or online at fbherald.com.
