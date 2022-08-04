Fort Bend County Judge KP George, along with county officials, and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will host the first in a series of planned Emergency Preparedness Community Meetings on Monday, Aug. 8, from 6-7 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Library’s Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch, 8100 FM 359 in Fulshear.
The various meetings will create an opportunity for community members to receive information, understand disaster risk, and learn best practices on preparing for flood-related emergencies, hurricane safety planning, and more from local and county emergency management partners, and government leaders. Attendees will also receive free hurricane safety kits.
“It’s important that we educate and empower our residents to take on leadership roles in the planning, preparation, and execution of disaster management,” George said.
“I thoroughly believe that when you continue to engage the community during the planning and organizing phase of disaster management efforts, it increases the likelihood of saving lives and reducing property loss.”
