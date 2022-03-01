The Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management representatives, County Judge KP George and other elected officials held a press conference on Monday to provide updates on the county’s new Emergency Operations Center in Richmond.
The facility is more than 24,000 square feet and will act as a centralized hub for communications between emergency service departments in the county. The two-story building was originally projected to be completed by March 2022, but personnel have since adjusted the estimated completion to April 2022; citing supply chain delays in the construction process.
The building has an estimated cost of $9.3 million. It will bring together various departments such as law enforcement, fire rescue and medical personnel to respond to emergencies.
“Disaster is something we manage together,” George said. “I want residents to go home thinking Fort Bend County is doing everything under our power to keep its citizens safe.”
Judge George said improving emergency facilities was one of his original campaign promises. During the press conference, he cited the growing population of the county as further evidence that measures needed to be taken as soon as possible. The county previously used an old jail building for some emergency operations, but that was never intended to be a long-term solution.
“We didn’t have the funding in 2019. The facilities’ bond was scrapped,” George said. “But we found that funding and we’re all standing in front of the result of that.”
The new facility will feature an accessible entryway for emergency vehicles, large training rooms for staff, a media room for communicating with local outlets and much more. Those involved in the architecture of the facility said it should be able to withstand category-five hurricane.
Principal of PGAL Architecture Paul Bonnette emphasized the necessity of an Emergency Operations Center to be reliable. PGAL provided architectural services for the building.
“A facility like this, it has to work in times of crisis,” Bonnette said.
“This facility is vital part of the region,” Fort Bend County Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshal Mark Flathouse said. “In a few months, we’ll be in there and ready for Fort Bend County.”
Judge George wrapped the conference emphasizing what a collaborative effort it took to bring this new facility into reality and what it will mean to the county going forward.
“Our elected officials came together for the safety and security of our citizens,” George said. “I will do everything possible with these partners to make our citizens safe in Fort Bend County.”
