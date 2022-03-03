Republican Annie Rebecca Elliott will once again face Democrat Beverly Walker in the race for Fort Bend District Clerk this November.
Elliott reaped the most votes sown in Tuesday’s Republican Primary, 62.53%, or 22,112 votes. Republicans Gary Catalan earned 17.14% of the 35,365 votes cast, or 6,063 votes. Martin John drew 20.33%, or 7,190 votes. Walker, who is completing her first four-year term of office, was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Elliott was defeated in the November 2018 general election by Walker in an election that saw Democrats sweep Republicans from public office countywide.
