AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Matthew Edgar is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and Sergio Corona is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Edgar’s arrest, and up to $3,000 for information leading to Corona’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
Matthew Hoy Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, has been wanted since January 2022, when the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office issued a murder warrant for his arrest after he absconded from his trial.
Edgar was originally arrested for murder in 2020, and at the beginning of 2022, attended the initial days of his murder trial before absconding on January 26. He was convicted in absentia and sentenced to 99-years of confinement.
Edgar is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has ties to Sabine County, Texas. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Edgar’s wanted bulletin.
Sergio Corona, 56, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July 2021, when the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In December 2021, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation.
In 1989, Corona was convicted of indecent exposure and sentenced to six months of probation in Texas. In 2002, he was convicted in Florida of sexual battery of a victim under 12. After serving time in prison, he was also sentenced to 10 years of probation. In 2016, he relocated back to Texas.
Corona is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. In addition to Coldspring, he has ties to Florida and Tennessee. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Corona’s wanted bulletin.
