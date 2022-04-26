Early voting started Monday, April 25, for local city council and school board races. Early voting ends Tuesday, May 3. Election Day is May 7. Voters may cast their ballots at any of the 22 voting sites countywide as long as they provide identification. Voting sites include Beasley City Hall, Bowie Middle School Fort Bend ISD Administration building, Four Corners Community Center, George Memorial Library, Great Oaks Baptist Church, Hightower High School, Irene Stern Community Center, Road and Bridge in Needville, Rosenberg annex, Sugar Land City Hall.
