Early voting in Fort Bend County has steadily increased in its first week with Thursday serving as the county’s most active day.
Wednesday and Thursday combined for 6,389 residents who voted in-person to bring the total to 12,537.
Thursday was the county’s busiest day at the ballots with 3,243 voting.
Friday and Saturday’s results were not available at press time.
Republican voters continue to outpace Democrats in person 6,876 to 5,661, according to the Fort Bend County Administrator’s Office.
The Cinco Ranch Branch Library remains the most active voting site with 1,371 voters, followed by the Missouri City Visitors Center with 808.
A total of 5,636 mail-in ballots have been requested with 3,985 being Democrat. Just 1,651 Republicans wished to have mail-in voting ballots.
About 25% or 1,400 have been returned, as of Friday.
A record number of residents have registered to vote in the primary elections — 504,630.
Early voting ends Feb. 25.
Voters may cast ballots at any of the 24 voting sites countywide.
Identification is needed to cast ballots. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.
Although Fort Bend County offices will be open on Monday, Feb. 21, early voting for the March 1 Primary Election will be suspended for that day.
According to Fort Bend County Elections Administrator John Oldham, voting cannot be conducted on legal state or federal holidays, including President’s Day. This rule applies to all Texas counties.
“We don’t want voters going to Early Voting sites and being disappointed that they are closed”, Oldham said. “Voting will resume at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Fort Bend County has 24 early voting locations for the March 1 Primary Election.
A full early voting schedule can be found at www.fortbendvotes.org.
