The first day to vote early in the March 1 Democrat and Republican primaries is Feb. 14. Early voting ends Feb. 18.
The last day to register to vote in the primary elections or change address is Jan. 31. The deadline to request a vote-bymail ballot is Feb. 18.
To be eligible to vote in Texas, voters must be a United States citizen, a resident of the county where they submit the application, at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date their voter registration application is submitted, and 18 years of age on Election Day, not finally convicted of a felony (you may be eligible to vote once you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole) and not declared by a court either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Texas is an open primary state, which means that voters do not ‘register’ as members of a particular political party.
Rather, eligible Texas voters can cast a ballot in either party’s primary election — but not both.
Primary elections are run by the Republican and Democrat parties in each of Texas’ 254 counties.
Party chairs in each county are responsible for conducting voting on Election Day, while county election officials administer the early voting period.
