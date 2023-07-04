Richmond’s Commission heard recommendations from the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding amendments to the Unified Development Code (UDC) addressing parking requirements in the Downtown district which was followed by discussion.
Due to the age of the Downtown district, the parking regulations adopted in the UDC render certain structures unable to conform to the UDC without significant costs.
Enacting a parking reform in the Downtown district may address this, as well as reduce barriers to infill the vacant lots and buildings. In cities across the country that are modifying off-street parking, reducing minimum parking requirements has been found to reduce barriers to small business growth and promote downtown and commercial development.
All points were included in the commission discussion as well as better downtown signage needed to guide citizens to an overflow parking lot and available off-street parking.
City staff is looking to provide additional alternatives to the commission to parking requirements in Richmond’s Downtown district.
