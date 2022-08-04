A man accused of kicking a dog has been indicted on one felony count of cruelty to animals.
A Fort Bend County grand jury returned the indictment against Rene Gonzalez Rodriguez on Aug. 1.
According to the indictment, Rodriguez, “did intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly torture an animal, namely a dog, by kicking him” on July 4.
Rodriguez faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the third-degree felony offense of cruelty to non-livestock animal by killing/poisoning or serious bodily injury.
The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office conducted the investigation into the case.
The case has been assigned to Judge Frank J. Fraley’s 240th District Court.
Rodriguez is the second individual this summer to be charged with animal cruelty.
A Fort Bend County woman accused of stabbing a dog was indicted last month on one count of cruelty to a non-livestock animal.
Yvette Marie Ferguson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the third-degree felony.
A grand jury indicted Ferguson on July 11 in connection with the alleged crime.
Ferguson’s case has been assigned to Judge Frank J. Fraley’s 240th District Court.
In related news, a San Antonio man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was videoed choking his dog.
The man was captured on video beating his dog, named “Buddy.”
Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, said he was upset the dog got out of his yard and he was “disciplining” the animal, according to a newspaper report of the incident.
A passerby videoed Fonseca on his front porch beating his Rottweiler.
The video went viral on social media, showed Fonseca punching, beating and choking Buddy.
Buddy recovered from his injuries and has a new family.
