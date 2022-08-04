A man accused of kicking a dog has been indicted on one felony count of cruelty to animals.

A Fort Bend County grand jury returned the indictment against Rene Gonzalez Rodriguez on Aug. 1.

According to the indictment, Rodriguez, “did intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly torture an animal, namely a dog, by kicking him” on July 4.

Rodriguez faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the third-degree felony offense of cruelty to non-livestock animal by killing/poisoning or serious bodily injury.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office conducted the investigation into the case.

The case has been assigned to Judge Frank J. Fraley’s 240th District Court.

Rodriguez is the second individual this summer to be charged with animal cruelty.

