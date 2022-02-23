Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested suspect Antonia Reyes, 19, who fatally stabbed her sister.
On Feb. 4, 2022 at approximately 4:53 p.m., the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 8000 block of Garland Path Bend in Richmond, Texas. During the investigation, detectives learned that two sisters had been involved in a domestic disturbance in which the 20-year-old victim, Yasmin Reyes was stabbed by her sister Antonia Reyes.
The victim was transported to the medical center in Houston where she later died from her injuries.
Reyes has been charged with Murder and was placed in custody on Feb. 4, 2022. She remains in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
