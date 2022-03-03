Democrat Ken DeMerchant was defeated in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election by two political newcomers.
DeMerchant, who was elected to his first term of office four years ago, drew only 1,150 votes, or 14.3%.
His opponents, Dexter McCoy and Neeta Sane, earned more votes than DeMerchant or Travis Lemos, but not enough to win outright.
Because neither McCoy or Sane earned more than 50% of the vote, their race will be decided in a runoff election later this spring.
McCoy earned 3,023 votes, or 38%, and Sane garnered 3,171, or 39.8%.
Lemos drew only 616 votes, or 7.7%.
The winner of the runoff will face Republican Ray Aguilar in the November general election. Aguilar was unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican primary election.
