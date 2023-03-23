Deadline to register to vote is April 6

AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson reminded all eligible Texas voters to make sure they are registered to vote by Thursday, April 6, to vote in the Saturday, May 6, city and school board elections across the state.
Early voting begins on Monday, April 24 and runs through Tuesday, May 2.
“If you are not already registered to vote in the upcoming local elections - there is still time! Make sure to submit your voter registration application to your county voter registrar by April 6 so that you can have an opportunity to make your voice heard in your local community,” Secretary Nelson said.
“Remember: if you’re already registered but need to update your address or other information, you can do it all online! All eligible Texas voters should to exercise their most sacred right by getting involved at the local level and casting a ballot in the upcoming election."
