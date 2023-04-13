Darryl Humphrey Jr. says annexation of his property on King Road would bring property tax revenue to city

Darryl Humphrey Jr., son of Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr., tells the city council last week that he intends to bring jobs to Kendleton and that’s why its important for the city to annex his property.
The son of the mayor of Kendleton and a friend of the mayor explained to the city council last week why it was important for the city to annex their property.
Darryl Humphrey Jr., son of Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr., told the council he plans to bring jobs to Kendleton and that’s why it is important for the city to annex his property.
Bouche Mickey, a former county extension agent, said annexing his property and other property was important to the growth of the community. Why these two individuals brought the matter up at council was never explained.
The subject of annexation was not on the workshop’s agenda. They spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting.
Their discussion may have something to do with a local businessman’s request for public records.
Todd Doucet, owner of the Lazy K RV Park in Kendleton, filed a Texas Public Records Act request with the city of Kendleton in February March 2022.
Among the records he wanted to see were any transactions between the city of Kendleton and the mayor’s son or Mickey. Specifically, Doucet requested to see:
n Any and all business relationships between Mr. Humphrey and Admiral TLC, LLC.
n Any and all documents related to contracts approved by Kendleton for Admiral TLC, LLC.
n Any and all communications, to include emails and texts between Kendleton city council, city staff, Mr. Humphrey, and Kendleton regarding Admiral TLC, LLC. Mickey is the owner of Admiral TLC.
Mickey told The Herald last week that he is not a business partner with Mayor Humphrey.
Mayor Humphrey told The Herald last month that the city has to annex land, and that much of the property owned in the area is owned by his relatives.
“Half the people who live here are kin to me,” he said. “What is the city going to do, not annex land because the owners are my relatives?”
Humphrey’s son said he was speaking on behalf of his company, Adiee Emergency Shelter and Family Child Care, and his mother. He said he intends to move his family and his company to Kendleton from Rosenberg.
“We always wanted to be in Kendleton. (Me and my mother) always felt this was our place to give back and do something for the community,” he said.
“Fortunately... we are super successful and have the means to come back and do something great for this city, for this area, and that has kind of been the goal, to bring jobs back to the community...to help with the growth of the city.”
He said he is building a home on King Road, right outside the Kendleton city limits.
“We’re trying to get it in the city,” he said. “So I guess one of my concerns is seeing...the annexation of that street, of that area. We really want to be able to give something (back) to the community.”
Having his property in the city limits would generate much-needed property tax for the city, he added. Mayor Humphrey nodded in agreement throughout his son’s talk. Humphrey’s extended family applauded young Humphrey’s comments.
Mickey, owner of a real estate development company, said annexation is important to the growth of the community.
Mickey told the council last week that the city must annex land if it is to grow. He said the city of Kendleton is growing and will continue to grow and economic development will help it grow and prosper.
Annexation is critical in the economic development of a community, he told the council. The council voted in August to annex some of Mickey’s property and property on King Road.
Humphrey Jr.’s property is apparently on a portion of King Road still not annexed by the city.
Mickey told The Herald last week that he hopes the city annexes his property, as well as other property in the area so that the city can continue to expand.
He said the city is limited by the San Bernard River to the west, Turkey Creek to the south and Beasley by the eash. Growing to the north is the city’s only option, he explained.
Mayor Humphrey assured the audience at Tuesday’s city council meeting that surfacing of a portion of King Road, located north of the city, was paid for by private means and not at taxpayer expense.
He did not say who paid for the asphalt, whether it was his son or Mickey, or another individual. The mayor also did not say exactly what portion of King Road was asphalted by private means.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.