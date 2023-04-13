Darryl Humphrey Jr. says annexation of his property on King Road would bring property tax revenue to city

Businessman Bouche Mickey said the city must annex land to grow.
Darryl Humphrey Jr. says annexation of his property on King Road would bring property tax revenue to city

Darryl Humphrey Jr., son of Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr., tells the city council last week that he intends to bring jobs to Kendleton and that’s why its important for the city to annex his property. 

The son of the mayor of Kendleton and a friend of the mayor explained to the city council last week why it was important for the city to annex their property.

Darryl Humphrey Jr., son of Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr., told the council he plans to bring jobs to Kendleton and that’s why it is important for the city to annex his property.

Bouche Mickey, a former county extension agent, said annexing his property and other property was important to the growth of the community. Why these two individuals brought the matter up at council was never explained.

The subject of annexation was not on the workshop’s agenda. They spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting.

Their discussion may have something to do with a local businessman’s request for public records.

Todd Doucet, owner of the Lazy K RV Park in Kendleton, filed a Texas Public Records Act request with the city of Kendleton in February March 2022.

Among the records he wanted to see were any transactions between the city of Kendleton and the mayor’s son or Mickey. Specifically, Doucet requested to see:

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.