The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office has subpoenaed a copy of the Kendleton budget. City Attorney Grady Randle notified Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. and City Secretary Christina Flores on Jan. 13 to immediately provide a copy of the 2022- 23 spending plan to him so that he could forward it to the district attorney’s office.
Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton told The Herald he could neither confirm nor deny existence of the subpoena; however, when told the subpoena was mentioned in an email, Middleton said, “That’s unfortunate.” Middleton refused to discuss why his office wanted to see the city’s spending plan.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.