Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton submitted his annual budget to county commissioners on Tuesday, and it included more prosecutors for his public integrity unit. The unit deals in part with crimes perpetrated by public officials.
He’s asking commissioners to hire five more prosecutors for the unit. Positions for public integrity unit are the highest priority among his budget requests, he noted.
“If you read the newspaper, you see this division is extremely busy. They have no shortage of work,” Middleton told Commissioners.
He also wants an additional prosecutor for the justice of the peace courts. The two serving now are not enough, he said. The JPs have asked for the additional prosecutor to help JP courts operate more efficiently, he explained.
When the second JP court started taking cases in Needville, it meant an additional docket, he said.
“Right now we are at the limitation where with two people we cannot add any more dockets,” he explained. “We could use three but we prioritized one,” Middleton said. “I can guarantee you there are enough cases out there to justify three additional JP prosecutors. If you want to add two more (prosecutors), we would be glad to take them.”
Middleton is also seeking prosecutors for his special crimes division, which deals with the most serious of cases, including human trafficking.
“They are extremely busy,” he said.
He also needs help battling economic crimes, such as fraud and scams.
“A lot of elderly people are being victimized in our community and we really have a lot of incomplete investigations in that division,” he explained. “They have done a yeoman’s job in moving these cases through the docket but the biggest concern that has been brought to my attention by the division is the incomplete investigations that need to be completed.”
Specifically, Middleton said he would like one additional investigator and one additional prosecutor in his economic crimes bureau. The positions can help pay for themselves because a lot of times arrests and convictions result in restitution if conducted quickly enough.
Middleton also asked for more support personnel to help alleviate the workload of prosecutors and investigators.
Prosecutors and investigators should not be burning CDs and copying paperwork, he said. Specifically, he would like more senior office assistants, paralegals and administrative assistants.
“I have a great staff and they are doing great things,” Middleton said. “They are working very hard over the years, but a lot of them, particularly our supervisors, are retirement-eligible. So part of my concern is that if they don’t have relief they may decide to go ahead and exercise that right to retire.”
He said he is planning for the day when experienced staff leaves by training up new staff members to “succeed these great leaders we have.” Middleton said all the positions he’s asking for are based on volume and demand.
“I know the list is long but our need is long as well,” he told commissioners. Besides having personnel retire out of exhaustion, Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy wanted to know how else the lack of personnel might impact the district attorney’s office by.
