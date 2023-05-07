Brian Middleton

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton submitted his annual budget to county commissioners on Tuesday, and it included more prosecutors for his public integrity unit. The unit deals in part with crimes perpetrated by public officials.

He’s asking commissioners to hire five more prosecutors for the unit. Positions for public integrity unit are the highest priority among his budget requests, he noted.

“If you read the newspaper, you see this division is extremely busy. They have no shortage of work,” Middleton told Commissioners.

He also wants an additional prosecutor for the justice of the peace courts. The two serving now are not enough, he said. The JPs have asked for the additional prosecutor to help JP courts operate more efficiently, he explained.

When the second JP court started taking cases in Needville, it meant an additional docket, he said.

“Right now we are at the limitation where with two people we cannot add any more dockets,” he explained. “We could use three but we prioritized one,” Middleton said. “I can guarantee you there are enough cases out there to justify three additional JP prosecutors. If you want to add two more (prosecutors), we would be glad to take them.”

Middleton is also seeking prosecutors for his special crimes division, which deals with the most serious of cases, including human trafficking.

